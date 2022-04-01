Critical Analysis: Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) vs. Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) and Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Lument Finance Trust has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ashford Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Lument Finance Trust and Ashford Hospitality Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lument Finance Trust $36.19 million 3.95 $10.53 million $0.30 9.13 Ashford Hospitality Trust $805.41 million 0.44 -$267.01 million ($18.80) -0.54

Lument Finance Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ashford Hospitality Trust. Ashford Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lument Finance Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.2% of Lument Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.6% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Lument Finance Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lument Finance Trust and Ashford Hospitality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lument Finance Trust 27.07% 9.64% 1.17% Ashford Hospitality Trust -33.15% N/A -6.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Lument Finance Trust and Ashford Hospitality Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lument Finance Trust 0 1 4 0 2.80 Ashford Hospitality Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33

Lument Finance Trust presently has a consensus price target of $4.31, indicating a potential upside of 57.39%. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 174.51%. Given Ashford Hospitality Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ashford Hospitality Trust is more favorable than Lument Finance Trust.

Summary

Lument Finance Trust beats Ashford Hospitality Trust on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and, other CRE debt instruments. The company was founded on March 28, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions. The company was founded by Montgomery Jack Bennett in May 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

