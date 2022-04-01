Critical Contrast: ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) and NI (NASDAQ:NODK)

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) and NI (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

ProAssurance has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NI has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ProAssurance and NI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProAssurance 0 0 2 0 3.00 NI 0 0 0 0 N/A

ProAssurance presently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.17%. Given ProAssurance’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ProAssurance is more favorable than NI.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.9% of ProAssurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.3% of NI shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of ProAssurance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of NI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ProAssurance and NI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProAssurance $1.12 billion 1.29 $144.12 million $2.66 10.11 NI $323.97 million 1.11 $8.42 million $0.40 42.40

ProAssurance has higher revenue and earnings than NI. ProAssurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ProAssurance and NI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProAssurance 12.82% 5.42% 1.29% NI 2.60% 2.41% 1.26%

Summary

ProAssurance beats NI on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ProAssurance Company Profile (Get Rating)

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments. It offers professional liability insurance for healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys; liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks; and workers' compensation insurance, such as guaranteed cost policies, policyholder dividend policies, retrospectively rated policies, and deductible policies, as well as alternative market solutions that include program design, fronting, claims administration, risk management, SPC rental, asset management, and SPC management services for individual companies, agencies, groups, and associations. The company also participates in Lloyd's of London Syndicate 1729, which underwrites property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance. It markets its products through independent agencies and brokers, as well as an internal sales force. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

NI Company Profile (Get Rating)

NI Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of insurance products and services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Private Passenger Auto Insurance, Non-Standard Auto Insurance, Home and Farm Insurance, Crop Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and All Other. The Private Passenger Auto Insurance segment offers protection against liability for bodily injury, property damage arising from automobile accidents, and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured. The Non-Standard Auto Insurance segment focuses on minimum-limit auto liability coverage. The Home and Farm Insurance segment consists coverage for damage to buildings, equipment, and contents for a variety of perils, including fire, lightning, wind, hail, and theft. The Crop Insurance segment covers crop hail and multi-peril crop insurance policies. The All Other segment captures remaining insurance coverages assumed reinsurance lines of business. The company was founded on March 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fargo, ND.

