Critical Review: BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) and Sigyn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SIGY)

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) and Sigyn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SIGY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BrainsWay and Sigyn Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrainsWay $29.66 million 4.84 -$6.46 million ($0.26) -33.58 Sigyn Therapeutics N/A N/A -$3.01 million N/A N/A

Sigyn Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BrainsWay.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.0% of BrainsWay shares are held by institutional investors. 78.5% of Sigyn Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BrainsWay and Sigyn Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrainsWay 0 0 5 0 3.00 Sigyn Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

BrainsWay currently has a consensus target price of $15.40, indicating a potential upside of 76.40%. Sigyn Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $0.93, indicating a potential upside of 148.00%. Given Sigyn Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sigyn Therapeutics is more favorable than BrainsWay.

Risk and Volatility

BrainsWay has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigyn Therapeutics has a beta of -1.3, indicating that its share price is 230% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BrainsWay and Sigyn Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrainsWay -26.36% -13.22% -10.41% Sigyn Therapeutics N/A -1,214.45% -252.89%

Summary

BrainsWay beats Sigyn Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BrainsWay (Get Rating)

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). The Deep TMS uses magnetic pulses to stimulate neurons and consequently modulates the physiological activity of the brain. The company was founded by Avner Hagai, Yiftach Roth, Abraham Zangen, and David Zacut on November 7, 2006 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

About Sigyn Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a development-stage therapeutic technology company, which focuses on the treatment of life-threatening inflammatory conditions that are precipitated by cytokine storm syndrome. The company was founded by James A. Joyce and Craig P. Roberts on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

