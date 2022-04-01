Critical Review: Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) vs. TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI)

Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY – Get Rating) and TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Victory Oilfield Tech alerts:

This table compares Victory Oilfield Tech and TETRA Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victory Oilfield Tech $850,000.00 N/A -$950,000.00 ($0.04) -11.97 TETRA Technologies $388.27 million 1.35 $103.33 million $0.82 5.01

TETRA Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Victory Oilfield Tech. Victory Oilfield Tech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TETRA Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Victory Oilfield Tech and TETRA Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Victory Oilfield Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A TETRA Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.6% of TETRA Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 97.6% of Victory Oilfield Tech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of TETRA Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Victory Oilfield Tech and TETRA Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victory Oilfield Tech -93.24% N/A -64.05% TETRA Technologies 26.61% -5.90% -1.45%

Volatility and Risk

Victory Oilfield Tech has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TETRA Technologies has a beta of 2.95, indicating that its share price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TETRA Technologies beats Victory Oilfield Tech on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Victory Oilfield Tech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. operates as an oilfield energy technology products company in the United States. The company offers patented oil and gas drilling products. It also provides various hardbanding solutions to the oilfield operators for drill and weight pipe, tubing, and drill collars, as well as grinding services. The company was formerly known as Victory Energy Corporation and changed its name to Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. in May 2018. Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Austin, Texas.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

TETRA Technologies, Inc. is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry. The Water and Flowback Services division provides onshore oil and gas operators with comprehensive water management services. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Oilfield Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Oilfield Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.