Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE CRT traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.11. 27,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,178. The firm has a market cap of $78.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.74. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $17.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.57.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.63%.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust, which operates as a trustee of Southwest Bank. It is created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to Unitholders. It has interest in certain royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. The firm also has interest in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma.
