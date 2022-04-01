Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Crown Castle International from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($243.96) to €214.00 ($235.16) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $200.46.

CCI remained flat at $$184.60 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,551. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $79.79 billion, a PE ratio of 69.14, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.55. Crown Castle International has a 52 week low of $157.16 and a 52 week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Crown Castle International will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 220.23%.

In other news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

