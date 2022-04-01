Crust Price Reaches $42.40 (CRU)

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Crust has a total market cap of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust coin can now be bought for $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Crust has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007621 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.18 or 0.00177201 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005455 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.28 or 0.00306781 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 90.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crust Profile

CRU is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

