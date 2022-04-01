CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on CTI BioPharma from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Brookline Capital Management boosted their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised CTI BioPharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Brookline Capital Acquisition boosted their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CTI BioPharma presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.21.
Shares of CTIC traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.17. 96,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,974,903. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.76. The company has a market cap of $403.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.83. CTI BioPharma has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $5.25.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTIC. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 8,800,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,825,000 after acquiring an additional 836,029 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 903,439 shares during the last quarter. Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at $3,034,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,136,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 157,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 728,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 224,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.27% of the company’s stock.
CTI BioPharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CTI BioPharma (CTIC)
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.