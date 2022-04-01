CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on CTI BioPharma from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Brookline Capital Management boosted their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised CTI BioPharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Brookline Capital Acquisition boosted their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CTI BioPharma presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.21.

Shares of CTIC traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.17. 96,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,974,903. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.76. The company has a market cap of $403.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.83. CTI BioPharma has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $5.25.

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Analysts anticipate that CTI BioPharma will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTIC. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 8,800,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,825,000 after acquiring an additional 836,029 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 903,439 shares during the last quarter. Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at $3,034,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,136,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 157,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 728,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 224,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

