Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) Shares Down 3.9%

Cue Health Inc (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.19 and last traded at $6.20. Approximately 7,479 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 673,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.64.

Cue Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:HLTH)

Cue Health Inc is a health technology company. It offers individuals, enterprises, government agencies and healthcare provides access to lab-quality diagnostic testing at home, at work or at the point-of-care, all in a device. Cue Health Inc is headquartered in San Diego.

