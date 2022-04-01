Cumberland Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.7% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $136.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $127.27 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays set a $202.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.53.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

