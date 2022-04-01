Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $62.50 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CUBI. Maxim Group increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley raised their target price on Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.56.

NYSE CUBI opened at $52.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.59. Customers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $76.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.02). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 36.64%. The business had revenue of $210.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment includes commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

