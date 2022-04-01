CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CyberOptics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NASDAQ:CYBE traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $40.51. The stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,969. The stock has a market cap of $299.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.05. CyberOptics has a 52-week low of $23.34 and a 52-week high of $49.95.

CyberOptics ( NASDAQ:CYBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $22.08 million for the quarter. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 13.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CyberOptics will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,500 shares of CyberOptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $171,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CyberOptics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,472 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 1,445.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

About CyberOptics (Get Rating)

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

