CytRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CYTR) Short Interest Down 17.8% in March

CytRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CYTR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the February 28th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS CYTR opened at $0.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.96. CytRx has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $4.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53.

About CytRx

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical research and development company, focuses on oncology and rare diseases. It engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ novel linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of cytotoxic anti-cancer agents at the tumor.

