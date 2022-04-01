D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DHI. UBS Group initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut D.R. Horton from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.31.

Shares of NYSE DHI traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.97. 170,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,913,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 6.03. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $74.47 and a 52-week high of $110.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.65 and its 200-day moving average is $91.34.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.22%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,545 shares of company stock worth $482,980 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 245.1% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

