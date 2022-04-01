DA Davidson Comments on SmartFinancial, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMBK)

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SmartFinancial in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s FY2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $36.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.48 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 23.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

SMBK has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SmartFinancial in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SmartFinancial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of SMBK opened at $25.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.72. SmartFinancial has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $28.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SmartFinancial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in SmartFinancial in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in SmartFinancial by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in SmartFinancial by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in SmartFinancial by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.50%.

SmartFinancial Company Profile (Get Rating)

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.