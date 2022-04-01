DA Davidson Raises Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target to $135.00

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at DA Davidson from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 149.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LOVE. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Lovesac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $54.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.45. Lovesac has a 1-year low of $35.07 and a 1-year high of $95.51.

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.34 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 30.66%. Lovesac’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lovesac will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Lovesac news, insider Albert Jack Krause sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $137,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lovesac by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lovesac by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

