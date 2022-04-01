DA Davidson Weighs in on SVB Financial Group’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $30.71 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $28.29. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s FY2023 earnings at $40.23 EPS.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SIVB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $780.00 to $685.00 in a report on Friday. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $771.94.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $559.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $582.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $653.33. The company has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $467.22 and a 52-week high of $763.22.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total value of $3,754,834.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.70, for a total value of $183,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,080 shares of company stock worth $13,749,626. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 987.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

