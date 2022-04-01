Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Short Interest Update

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the February 28th total of 2,060,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DADA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.41.

DADA traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $9.13. The company had a trading volume of 942,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,067. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.20. Dada Nexus has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.55.

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.67). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.96% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dada Nexus will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the third quarter worth $36,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the third quarter worth $37,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. 24.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

