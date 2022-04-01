Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Short Interest Update

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the February 28th total of 2,060,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DADA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.41.
DADA traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $9.13. The company had a trading volume of 942,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,067. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.20. Dada Nexus has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.55.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the third quarter worth $36,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the third quarter worth $37,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. 24.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Dada Nexus (Get Rating)
Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dada Nexus (DADA)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.