Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Price Target Cut to €55.00

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Morgan Stanley from €62.00 ($68.13) to €55.00 ($60.44) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DANOY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Danone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Danone from €51.00 ($56.04) to €56.00 ($61.54) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Danone from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of Danone stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 968,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,474. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.60. Danone has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

