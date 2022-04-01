Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

DARE traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,033. The company has a market capitalization of $114.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.44. Daré Bioscience has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $2.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.65.

DARE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daré Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Daré Bioscience from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $2,776,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Daré Bioscience by 82.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 256,370 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Daré Bioscience by 199.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 367,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 245,068 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Daré Bioscience during the third quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Daré Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L.

