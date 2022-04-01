Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share.
DARE traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,033. The company has a market capitalization of $114.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.44. Daré Bioscience has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $2.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.65.
DARE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daré Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Daré Bioscience from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.
About Daré Bioscience (Get Rating)
Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L.
