Darryl Rawlings Sells 4,000 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $363,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $324,160.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $316,880.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $362,040.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total value of $389,160.00.

TRUP opened at $89.12 on Friday. Trupanion, Inc. has a one year low of $69.74 and a one year high of $158.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.49 and its 200-day moving average is $102.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -101.27 and a beta of 2.09.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $194.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.09 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 0.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 8.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 0.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRUP. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.80.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

