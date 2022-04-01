David Rattigan Purchases 3,656 Shares of Nichols plc (LON:NICL) Stock

Nichols plc (LON:NICL – Get Rating) insider David Rattigan bought 3,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,340 ($17.55) per share, for a total transaction of £48,990.40 ($64,173.96).

Shares of NICL stock opened at GBX 1,370 ($17.95) on Friday. Nichols plc has a 1-year low of GBX 732 ($9.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,650 ($21.61). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,375.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,357.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of £501.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.83.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.30 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Nichols’s previous dividend of $9.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Nichols’s payout ratio is -0.31%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Nichols from GBX 1,375 ($18.01) to GBX 1,325 ($17.36) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, and Sunkist brands.

