Davidson Investment Advisors Acquires 1,062 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Davidson Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Aptiv were worth $15,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 17.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,334,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,390,561,000 after buying an additional 1,408,073 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 10.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,876,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,024,429,000 after buying an additional 668,414 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,132,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $913,565,000 after buying an additional 221,467 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,440,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $810,488,000 after buying an additional 134,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,750,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $705,730,000 after buying an additional 99,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $929,943.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:APTV traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.55. 53,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,380,598. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.01. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $94.75 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Aptiv from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Aptiv from $188.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.53.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

