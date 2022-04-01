Davidson Investment Advisors Boosts Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Davidson Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $13,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.5% during the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

SFM stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.15. The company had a trading volume of 37,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,973. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.30. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $34.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.07.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 10,166 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $316,772.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Mcglinchey sold 13,027 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $408,917.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,946 shares of company stock worth $3,416,200 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.83.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.