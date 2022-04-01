Davidson Investment Advisors Makes New $9.05 Million Investment in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Davidson Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 276,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,054,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $811,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,047,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 707,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,142,000 after buying an additional 382,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Aaron James Deer purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.45 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

COLB stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,952. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.66. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.09 and a 12 month high of $45.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.93 and its 200-day moving average is $34.90.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $169.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.60 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 32.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

