Davidson Investment Advisors Takes Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Davidson Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 19,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $51.49. 57,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,537,967. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.39 and a one year high of $55.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.84 and a 200 day moving average of $54.11.

