Davidson Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Davidson Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 2,790.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $38,000. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

T traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $23.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,721,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,856,086. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.89 and a 200-day moving average of $24.87. The company has a market capitalization of $170.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on T. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

AT&T Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.