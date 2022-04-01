Davidson Trust Co. Grows Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Davidson Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 69.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $41,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 936.5% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $77.91. 117,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,887,382. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $77.69 and a 1-year high of $82.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.79.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

