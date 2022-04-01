Davidson Trust Co. Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Davidson Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.8% of Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $287.58. The company had a trading volume of 73,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,092. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $251.84 and a twelve month high of $328.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $278.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

