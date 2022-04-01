De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $146.69

Shares of De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 146.69 ($1.92) and traded as low as GBX 111.20 ($1.46). De La Rue shares last traded at GBX 113.20 ($1.48), with a volume of 499,294 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 113.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 146.17. The firm has a market cap of £209.21 million and a P/E ratio of 14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.81.

De La Rue Company Profile (LON:DLAR)

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers printed banknotes, polymer substrates, and banknote security components. It also provides range of physical and digital solutions, such as tax stamps and supporting software solutions, authentication labels, associated brand protection digital solutions, and cheques and bank cards, as well as ID security components, including polycarbonate.

