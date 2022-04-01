De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $146.69

Shares of De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 146.69 ($1.92) and traded as low as GBX 111.20 ($1.46). De La Rue shares last traded at GBX 113.20 ($1.48), with a volume of 499,294 shares.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 113.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 146.17. The firm has a market cap of £209.21 million and a P/E ratio of 14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.81.
De La Rue Company Profile (LON:DLAR)
