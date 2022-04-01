Dearborn Partners LLC Buys 3,714 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,965,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in American Electric Power by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,030,000 after acquiring an additional 70,425 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 870,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,629,000 after purchasing an additional 16,408 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $99.77 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $100.67. The company has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.69 and a 200-day moving average of $87.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.65%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.48.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $188,811.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 6,989 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $667,729.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,989 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

