Dearborn Partners LLC Grows Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $214.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.66 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a market capitalization of $186.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

A number of analysts have commented on UPS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $236.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.75.

United Parcel Service Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.