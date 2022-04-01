Dearborn Partners LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Dearborn Partners LLC lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,527 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing stock opened at $191.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.86, a PEG ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.13. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $167.58 and a 12 month high of $260.48.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($15.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Langenberg & Company initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.05.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

