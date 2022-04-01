Dearborn Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Diageo by 0.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,384,000 after buying an additional 17,049 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.4% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,658,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,156,000 after purchasing an additional 38,244 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 11.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,432,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,189,000 after purchasing an additional 149,761 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 11.7% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,431,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,356,000 after purchasing an additional 149,706 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,229,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,304,000 after purchasing an additional 26,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.61) to GBX 3,200 ($41.92) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $954.62.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $203.14 on Friday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $164.13 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.5714 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

