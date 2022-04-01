Dearborn Partners LLC Purchases 268 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 9.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,924,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,643,000 after buying an additional 833,701 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,371,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Sanofi by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,508,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,676 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sanofi by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,315,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,620,000 after buying an additional 264,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,850,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,719,000 after buying an additional 268,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNY opened at $51.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.34. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sanofi from €108.00 ($118.68) to €110.00 ($120.88) in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sanofi from €96.00 ($105.49) to €105.00 ($115.38) in a report on Monday. Liberum Capital raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Sanofi from €80.00 ($87.91) to €85.00 ($93.41) in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

