Dearborn Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,450 Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,450 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Masco by 551.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Masco by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $749,931.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $457,053.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,842 shares of company stock valued at $5,990,173. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Masco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $72.50 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $51.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.68. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $50.99 and a 1-year high of $71.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.29%.

Masco Profile (Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.