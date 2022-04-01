Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 1,175 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Dearborn Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM opened at $93.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.14. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.76%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.11.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

