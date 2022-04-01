Decentral Games Price Hits $0.31 on Top Exchanges (DG)

Decentral Games (DG) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. One Decentral Games coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000687 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentral Games has a total market cap of $147.65 million and $1.53 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Decentral Games has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Decentral Games alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00046649 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,298.82 or 0.07259445 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,333.32 or 0.99761317 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00045784 BTC.

Decentral Games Coin Profile

Decentral Games was first traded on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 476,186,698 coins and its circulating supply is 473,056,173 coins. Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentral Games should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentral Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Decentral Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentral Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.