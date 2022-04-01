Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV trimmed its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $416.69. The stock had a trading volume of 24,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,255. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $320.50 and a 52 week high of $437.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.12.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.87 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.28%.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.06.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

