DeFi Yield Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $3.30 Million (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Over the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $3.30 million and approximately $500,985.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000372 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00046736 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,214.55 or 0.07215038 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,444.20 or 0.99754742 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00045418 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,920,613 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

