Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of DLTNF stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.27. Delta 9 Cannabis has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.52.
Delta 9 Cannabis Company Profile (Get Rating)
