Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of DLTNF stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.27. Delta 9 Cannabis has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.52.

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company, through its subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc, engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, wholesale distribution, retail, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis and related merchandise and devices. As of August 24, 2021, it owned and operated 13 retail stores under the Delta 9 brand name.

