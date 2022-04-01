Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $495.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $481.14.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $410.18 on Wednesday. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $351.58 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $98.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $397.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $433.72.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,499,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.