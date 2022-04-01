Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $110.00 price objective on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.95.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $101.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $132.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $73.30 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $559,726.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,834 shares of company stock valued at $16,625,801. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,187 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in CVS Health by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 17,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 3,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

