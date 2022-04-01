Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Price Target to €5.45

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €5.00 ($5.49) to €5.45 ($5.99) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BKIMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Bankinter from €5.00 ($5.49) to €4.10 ($4.51) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Bankinter from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bankinter from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Bankinter from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $4.78.

BKIMF stock opened at $6.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.57. Bankinter has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $7.09.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

