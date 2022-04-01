Deutsche Bank Rese… Reiterates “€170.00” Price Target for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML)

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €170.00 ($186.81) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €149.00 ($163.74) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €174.00 ($191.21) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €150.00 ($164.84) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($186.81) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €170.00 ($186.81) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €161.33 ($177.29).
Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock opened at €122.95 ($135.11) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €131.16 and a 200 day moving average of €135.98. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of €106.95 ($117.53) and a fifty-two week high of €130.85 ($143.79).
Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.
