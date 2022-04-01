Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) Shares Down 1.9%

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ETR:DBAN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €28.70 ($31.54) and last traded at €28.70 ($31.54). Approximately 7,024 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 42,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at €29.25 ($32.14).
Separately, Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($56.04) target price on Deutsche Beteiligungs in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $539.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €33.18 and a 200 day moving average of €36.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies and pre-IPO stage investments.
