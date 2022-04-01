Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €63.15 ($69.40).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($65.93) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($71.43) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays set a €77.00 ($84.62) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($64.84) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €65.00 ($71.43) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of FRA:DPW traded down €0.74 ($0.81) during trading on Friday, reaching €43.55 ($47.86). The stock had a trading volume of 2,936,625 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €47.76 and its 200 day moving average is €52.52. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($33.54) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($45.41).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, and special products for merchandize.

