Deutsche Telekom AG Announces Dividend of $0.67 (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.6704 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DTEGY opened at $18.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $88.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $22.23.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.42.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

