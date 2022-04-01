DGS Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 912.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,160 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 44,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,238,000 after buying an additional 15,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

SNPS stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $335.15. The company had a trading volume of 7,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,176. The company has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.66, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $306.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.54. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.02 and a 1 year high of $377.60.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNPS. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.78.

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total transaction of $25,169,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

