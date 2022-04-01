DGS Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 142 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 920 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 101,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHIL traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.68. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,164. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.71. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.29 and a twelve month high of $234.84. The stock has a market cap of $598.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Diamond Hill Investment Group ( NASDAQ:DHIL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 40.73% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The company had revenue of $43.06 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Paula R. Meyer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $98,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

